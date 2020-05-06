Prescott Valley School offering free meals to community kids

Prescott Valley School is offering free meals to any child in the local community age 18 years old and under. Breakfasts and lunches are available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

Meals are available on the middle school side, 9500 E. Lorna Lane in Prescott Valley. For questions, contact sdieu@pvschool.com or call 928-772-8744.