Prescott-area businesses: ‘This shutdown really destroyed us’

At Raven’s Relics, a toy, book/comic book, memorabilia and rock/crystal shop in Suite 214 outside of Prescott Gateway Mall, owner David Fairchild, sat by himself in the middle of the store April 29.

His frustration was palpable. Fairchild’s shop had been closed for at least a month because of Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order, which is now set to expire on May 15.

Fairchild, 37, said this past week that he hadn’t yet heard back from the banks he had contacted about receiving Small Business Association (SBA) loan help to weather the pandemic storm.

“This shutdown really destroyed us,” Fairchild said dejectedly. “I couldn’t believe how much.”

A former flea market operator in Prescott Valley, Fairchild can’t afford employees at Raven’s Relics, but this is his dream business and he’s determined to make it work.

Fairchild didn’t think he could survive the COVID-19 shutdown for much longer, though. His personal and business savings accounts were drying up.

“A lot of stores in the mall are getting scared and don’t know what to do,” he added.

When the shutdown occurred in late March, Fairchild figured he had three months’ worth of savings “to handle this.”

“I still had to pay rent and all of my bills,” said Fairchild, who scrimped and saved to try and afford rent. “I don’t have the money. I hope to have a blowout sale in May.”

Fairchild, who has a one-year-lease at the mall, had been faring well until the coronavirus hit.

“I don’t feel I should be responsible for the debt, for something I had no control over,” he added. “…The little guy doesn’t do anything, and they get to eat the cost of this shutdown. It seems like a nightmare I’m not going to wake up from.”

SMALL BANKS STEP IN

“The little guy” was getting squeezed when the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading across America. The big banks satisfied their customers, including large, publicly-traded companies, first.

That meant smaller, community-based banks had to pick up the slack, and now it seems that they are.

On May 4, The Wall Street Journal reported that “banks with under $10 billion in assets approved about 60% of loans in the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)… according to the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration.”

And, the Journal added: “The smallest banks performed even better: Those with $1 billion or less in assets account for just 6% of all U.S. banking assets, but they and other small specialty lenders approved nearly 20% of loan dollars.”

To begin this loan process, several independent contractors and smaller business owners in and around Prescott say that they had applied for federal government loan help, often multiple times, but heard little, if anything, back.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said in a May 4 news release that the recent Congressionally-approved coronavirus package helped secure $60 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and grants in addition to $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. Some $60 billion was reserved for smaller lenders, $75 billion for health care providers, and $25 billion for testing, including $11 billion directly to states.

“Despite the additional $60 billion, the Small Business Administration still has not reopened the application portal for the EIDL, leaving Arizona small businesses unable to apply for assistance,” the news release added.

Nevertheless, the second round of the feds’ stimulus package seeks to rectify what its first round of funding couldn’t.

“Many more smaller businesses are being taken care of with Round 2, and the funds are lasting longer,” National Bank of Arizona senior vice president for business banking John Lewis said May 5.

Lewis added that National Bank of Arizona is still processing loans for Round 2.

As of May 5, National Bank of Arizona had already received SBA authorization on 3,174 loans totaling more than $267.8 million for Round 2 alone. In fact, National Bank of Arizona, a division of Salt Lake City-based Zions Bancorporation, has been authorized for nearly 29,000 loans totaling more than $2.7 billion for Round 2.

“Our average loan size of $84,393 for Round 2 shows that funds are going to a lot of the smaller businesses,” Lewis said.

Lewis added that there were two reasons for the delay in providing funds to smaller businesses.

“First, the timing of some not being able to apply until a week later,” he added, “and, secondly, the larger companies had everything queued up and ready to apply as soon as funding became available.”

AN INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR’S DILEMMA

Independent contractors are businessmen and women who work for themselves and who have no employees. They bill by the job, or the output, rather than by the hour. Smaller businesses are typically the so-called mom-and-pop shops that have few to no employees; often only their owners, who try to carve a niche in the marketplace.

Robin Loperfido, an independent contractor from the tri cities who has been a bookkeeper and a contract administrator since 1981, has one main client. She does invoicing and compiles reports.

But the IRS does not consider her a business owner. She could not apply for money through the PPP until April 10. Two weeks ago, Loperfido appealed for help from Rep. Paul Gosar’s office.

Although Loperfido said she has had an account with one of this nation’s largest banks since 1992, she still couldn’t get a loan. She added that she called other banks for loan help, but needed an account to receive money.

On May 2, the Small Business Administration emailed Loperfido and told her it was processing her Economic Injury Disaster Loan application. It is unclear when she will receive the money, however.

“We are supposed to get our stimulus check this week,” she added in an email. “I have not heard from PayPal about the PPP since they acknowledged receipt of my application on April 15.”

Cronkite News reported this past week that “Arizona unemployment benefits will expand in May to cover workers who are not now eligible, to last longer than before and to pay more in weekly benefits to some jobless workers.”

The changes will take effect on May 12 as part of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that all states roll out under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the $2 trillion federal relief package approved by Congress in March.

Cronkite News added that “Under the new rules, benefits will be available to the self-employed, to people seeking part-time work and people who lack sufficient work history. It also includes federal funds that extend benefits to 39 weeks for some workers and can add $600 a week to unemployment checks.

“The Department of Economic Security said last week that it had contracted with a private firm to help speed the delivery of benefits under the expanded program.”

AN ESSENTIAL SMALL BUSINESS

Alina Walicki, owner of Allini Natural Bath & Body Boutique inside Gateway Mall, is now allowed to stay open during the pandemic because the state considers Allini an essential business.

Walicki specializes in handmade soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, and shower steamers, but she has a secret weapon: She blends her own hand sanitizers.

Her designer hand sanitizers come in two scents, Lemon and Bergamot and Tropical Escape. In addition to alcohol and aloe vera, their ingredients include essential oils and Vitamin E, among others.

Albeit more expensive than standard hand sanitizers, her stock is vital as supplies elsewhere have dwindled.

“People would come here and say, ‘You’re a life saver,’ ” Walicki said.

Like Loperfido and Fairchild, Walicki has also applied for small-business relief loans and had gotten nothing in return as of this past week. She, too, can’t afford employees.

“I’m hoping for my business to survive,” she added. “We’ve got a lesson to live one day at a time, and not to make too much plans for the future.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com.