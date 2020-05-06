OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 06
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Robert Joe ‘Bob’ Tilman

Robert Joe ‘Bob’ Tilman. (Courtesy)

Robert Joe ‘Bob’ Tilman. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 6, 2020 6:27 p.m.

Robert Joe ‘Bob’ Tilman, age 86, Ham Operator K7CJW, signed off from home, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Bob was born in Perry, Oklahoma on November 30, 1934, one of 5 children of Troy Cletus and Anna Mae Tilman. He found the love of his life, Natalia Ponce while stationed in Tucson with the Air Force. They moved to Bermuda during the cold war where he flew with the 303rd air-refueling squadron, keeping America’s B-47 line of defense in the air 24/7.

Bob is survived by Natalia and their 6 children, William, Dolores, Maria, Paul, Rudy and Joe, plus 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Helm of Owasso, Oklahoma.

They moved to Prescott Valley in 1967 and after two years made their home in Chino Valley, to this day. Bob retired from Prescott’s Love Field as an air-traffic controller and weather advisory for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He was the ‘go-to’ weatherman of Chino Valley because of his interest in following the weather and keeping accurate records over the years.

As an avid sportsman, Bob also worked on water-projects for the preservation of the Arizona Desert Big Horn Sheep and herd counts of the local Pronghorn Antelope. Bob was an accomplished Ham Radio enthusiast and served in Ham radio communications for many local car rallies, bicycle races, and other events. Because of State Corona Virus precautions, visitation and services are for family only. Mass will be held in Robert’s name on August 30, 9:30 am, at St. Catherine Laboure’ in Chino Valley.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Weather in the 9-6-06 issue:
Obituary: Robert C. Weiss (Bob)
Chino Valley Weather in the 10-11-06 issue:
Weather in the 3-28-07 issue:
Weather Report in the 8-15-07 issue:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries