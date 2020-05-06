Obituary: Robert Joe ‘Bob’ Tilman

Robert Joe ‘Bob’ Tilman, age 86, Ham Operator K7CJW, signed off from home, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Bob was born in Perry, Oklahoma on November 30, 1934, one of 5 children of Troy Cletus and Anna Mae Tilman. He found the love of his life, Natalia Ponce while stationed in Tucson with the Air Force. They moved to Bermuda during the cold war where he flew with the 303rd air-refueling squadron, keeping America’s B-47 line of defense in the air 24/7.



Bob is survived by Natalia and their 6 children, William, Dolores, Maria, Paul, Rudy and Joe, plus 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Helm of Owasso, Oklahoma.





They moved to Prescott Valley in 1967 and after two years made their home in Chino Valley, to this day. Bob retired from Prescott’s Love Field as an air-traffic controller and weather advisory for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He was the ‘go-to’ weatherman of Chino Valley because of his interest in following the weather and keeping accurate records over the years.



As an avid sportsman, Bob also worked on water-projects for the preservation of the Arizona Desert Big Horn Sheep and herd counts of the local Pronghorn Antelope. Bob was an accomplished Ham Radio enthusiast and served in Ham radio communications for many local car rallies, bicycle races, and other events. Because of State Corona Virus precautions, visitation and services are for family only. Mass will be held in Robert’s name on August 30, 9:30 am, at St. Catherine Laboure’ in Chino Valley.

