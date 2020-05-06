Obituary Notice: John Martin Griffin Sr.
Originally Published: May 6, 2020 6:15 p.m.
John Martin Griffin Sr., age 88, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on May 2, 2020 in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
