Wed, May 06
Obituary: Jon Sams

Jon Sams. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 6, 2020 6:28 p.m.

Jon Sams died April 30, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Born February 16, 1959, in Denver, Colorado, Jon had a most interesting life and career. He joined the US Air Force when he was 23 and went on to become a highly decorated Senior Master Sergeant by the time he retired from the USAF in 2003. He served on active duty in the US Air Force with significant multinational, joint service and interagency experience and in a variety of progressively responsible positions from squadron to the Executive Office of the President of the United States. In his last role, he served as the Senior Administrative Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. He received more than 25 awards and commendations during his distinguished and honorable service.

Jon was also inducted into the Arizona Hall of Fame. He was one of 19 (in a State of more than 600,000 veterans) who received the highest honor awarded by the Governor of Arizona for his distinguished military service and for his contributions after his military service for providing inspiration to his fellow veterans. He was the loving father of two children, Conner and Kristee Sams. He taught them many things. He loved to laugh. He loved to plant flowers and he was intensely competitive. He was quite an athlete. He played football casually. He played tennis competitively during his high school years. He used to remind us that he was born on the same day as John McEnroe. He was also a very talented golfer and enjoyed time with his friend, Tony, on the green and at the 19th hole. Jon was also a “car guy.” He refurbished several automobiles over the years, but his favorite ride was his 2010 Grand Sport Corvette in cherry red.

He moved back to Colorado in 2011 where he joined the US Forest Service and met his wife, Mary C Wright, of Boulder. They were married September 1, 2013. They enjoyed travel, gardening, birding, laughing (a lot), and doing everything together. He will be greatly missed.

With the US Forest Service, he was promoted to Administrative Officer in Prescott, Arizona from the regional office in Golden, Colorado. He became quickly loved and adopted into the US Forest Service family in the Prescott community. He worked on the Forest Leadership Team, as well as, helped photograph various events for the US Forest Service. Jon took beautiful nature photographs.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his two children, Kristee Sams of Longmont, Colorado and son, Conner Sams of Tucson, Arizona, as well as, his two step-children, Jenny and Savanna Wright of Boulder, Colorado.

Interment will be at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior project would be preferred. Click here to donate to Jon Sam’s Wounded Warrior Memorial Fundraiser or access his fundraiser page at the URL below: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=2279. You can also donate to Wounded Warriors in Jon’s name by mail at: Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675, or by phone: 877-832-6997.


Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.

Information provided by survivors.

