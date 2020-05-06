OFFERS
Obituary: Anne Kay Lawrence

Anne Kay Lawrence. (Courtesy)

Anne Kay Lawrence. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 6, 2020 6:26 p.m.

Anne Kay Lawrence died on April 29th, 2020, three days after her 89th birthday. She was born on April 26th, 1931 in Washington, DC. Her parents were Joseph and Hope (Wade) Barkmeier.

Anne graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in 1949. Anne went to the University of Maryland. She joined Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and majored in Art. She later worked at the National Institutes of Health as an administrative assistant at the National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke. She married William Bowen and had two children, Teresa (Teri) and Michael. She was divorced in 1968 and then married Hewson Lawrence in 1973. They lived in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Columbia, South Carolina, and moved to Prescott, in 1983. Anne became a Prescott art docent in 1984, made many friends and loved the numerous trips to visit art museums. She gave talks to first graders in Prescott and Chino Valley on “Cats in Art.” She had a lifelong love of cats and believed, like Mark Twain, “That a house is not a home without a cat.”

Anne was on the Board of Directors at the Susan J. Rheem Center for several years. She belonged to a book club for 30 years and read book up until several weeks before she died.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Hewson Lawrence, in 2004, her special son, Michael Bowen in 1987, and her brother, Paul Barkmeier, in 2000. She is survived by her wonderful daughter, Teri Lee (Lawrence) and three special stepdaughters, Lorraine Lawrence of San Diego, Calif., Dr. Gale Lawrence of Newport Beach, Calif. and Marcee Camenson of Ft. Collins, Colo. She is also survived by fine stepchildren who she loved.

There will be no service at Anne’s request. Her ashes will be scattered privately with her husband’s in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.

