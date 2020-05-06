Mingus Mountain Academy continues to test students, staff as Yavapai County reaches 150 COVID-19 cases

The count continues to grow in Yavapai County with 11 additional confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases, bringing the total to 150, according to a Yavapai County Health Services release Wednesday afternoon.

Many of the new cases in recent days have sprung up from Mingus Mountain Academy in Prescott Valley, an accredited residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls that has seen a cluster COVID-19 positive tests in the last 72 hours.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 42 confirmed cases – two of which are staff members – of COVID-19 at Mingus Mountain Academy, the county confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

“The YCCHS epidemiologist and public health nurses continue to critically assess test data, provide contact tracing and address outbreaks,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a release. “There is continued testing of students and staff onsite at Mingus Mountain Academy today, and a large order of personal protective equipment was filled by the Emergency Operations Center and picked up yesterday. YCCHS is thankful to YRMC and Spectrum Healthcare in stepping up to assist with rapid testing at the academy and the county jail.”

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no hospitalization from COVID-19, and five persons under investigation (PUI) as of yesterday afternoon.

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports one hospitalization with COVID-19, with five PUIs on West Campus in Prescott, four on the East Campus in Prescott Valley.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

OVERALL COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 3,227 residents, 150 positives, 11 recovered, and two deaths.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 91,737 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 9,707 positive cases and 426 deaths, up 31 overnight.

CONTACT TRACING

Contact tracing for COVID-19 tracks down anyone who might have been infected by a person who was recently diagnosed so those contacts can quarantine themselves and prevent further spread.

Public health staff works with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact with during the timeframe while they may have been infected.

Those contacts are provided with education, information, and support to understand their risk, what they should do to separate themselves from others who are not exposed, monitor themselves for illness, and the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they themselves do not feel ill.

"To protect patient privacy, contacts are only informed that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection," the CDC says. "They are not told the identity of the patient who may have exposed them."

ARIZONA BLITZ TESTING SATURDAY

The Arizona Testing Blitz continues this Saturday, May 9, at the following locations:

-Spectrum Healthcare - 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The test is a nasal swab that is sent off to a clinical lab for official processing. This is not an antibody test. Antibody tests can also be administered but only with a doctor's order. This service is free, but patient insurance may be charged for the test. To make the process faster residents can pre-register at https://spectrumhealthcare-group.com.

-YRMC in Prescott Valley with shortened hours of 8 a.m. to 12 Noon. Drive-thru testing service will be in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive. No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. No need to pre-register. Test results will take between 3 to 5 business days.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.