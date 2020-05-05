Prescott Valley Police station lobby to reopen May 6

As of Wednesday, May 6, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be reopening its lobby under the following guidelines:

Although Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) is not mandatory, it is encouraged. A maximum of three visitors will be allowed in the lobby at any one time. Physical distancing between all persons will be strongly enforced through signs and staff interventions. Physical distancing markers will be placed on the ground in the lobby in 6 foot increments. Lobby bathrooms will remain locked.

There will be no fingerprinting of the public. Fingerprinting may be done at the UPS Store, 7760 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, next to Safeway. There will no disposal of drugs or prescriptions. These may be dropped off at Walgreens, 2880 N. Center Court, Prescott Valley. There will be no exchange of cash.

Visitors who are invited inside the building past the lobby will be greeted and screened for temperature by an employee who will meet them at a pre-arranged location outside the building. Visitors who exhibit symptoms of illness (repeated coughing, sneezing) will be asked to leave and call 928-772-9261 for service. Visitors having a fever of 100.4 or higher or observed being sick will not be permitted in the building.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is committed to keeping its personnel safe as well as protecting the community. Residents are encouraged to make reports via telephone or by visiting pvaz.net.

As everyone cooperates, together we will see the community heal.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Silent witness is 800-932-3232.