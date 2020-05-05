Pet of the Week: Yogi

Meet Yogi, an approximately 4 1/2-year-old Black Mouth Cur mix.

Yogi was brought to the shelter as a stray and was never claimed. He is hoping his new family will find him soon! Yogi is a gentle, sweet dog who wants nothing more than to be with people. He tends to howl when left alone to express his discontent.

Yogi would do well in a home where he is not left for long periods of time, and where he will receive a lot of love and attention. It appears that Yogi likes other dogs and he is great with people of all ages. We do not know how he feels about cats.

If you would like to meet this handsome fellow, please call the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.