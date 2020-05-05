Obituary Notice: Jerry C. Blount
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 6:48 p.m.
Jerry C. Blount, age 71, was born on January 9, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio and passed away on May 1, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.
Final funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
- 16-year-old girl dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 30, 2020
- 1 or 2 of people missing from Chino Valley may be dead, police report
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 3, 2020
- Yavapai County jumps to 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, largely from all-girls alternative high school in Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Update: 2nd death due to COVID-19 reported in Yavapai County
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 26, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: