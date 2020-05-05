OFFERS
Obituary: Mrs. Marie Evelyn (Mason) Lacy

Mrs. Marie Evelyn (Mason) Lacy

Mrs. Marie Evelyn (Mason) Lacy

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 6:50 p.m.

Mrs. Marie Evelyn (Mason) Lacy passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with her loving family present. She was born on September 16, 1927 to Neil H. and Grace (Sherman) Mason in Edgerton, Wisconsin.

Marie was a woman ahead of her time who, with her husband of 56 years, Louis Neil Lacy, raised five children, while often working multiple jobs. An intelligent woman and a big fan of education, Marie left a legacy of all of her children receiving a college education. She was an adventurous soul who loved to travel and was devoted to her family.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Lacy, and her two brothers and sister, Clifford Mason, Donald Mason, and Leora Rogers. Marie is survived by her five children, Kathryn (Richard) Emerich of Grafton, Wis., Patricia Little of Prescott, Jane Lacy of Prescott, James (Julia) Lacy of Mesa, Ariz. and Ruth Lacy of Prescott. She also leaves behind her seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Benson, Jacqueline Fragas, Kimberly Karpinski, Jennifer Deats, Jeffrey Little, Keegan Gross, Collin Lacy and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving Marie is her sister-in-law, Mary Thompson, of McFarland, Wis. and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services held at the present time. A private, family service will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Marie’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

