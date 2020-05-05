Mint Wash bridge widening begins May 11 in Williamson Valley
Whelcon Contractors, LLC, in conjunction with Yavapai County Public Works, will be performing bridge work on the Mint Wash bridge on Williamson Valley Road beginning May 11, Yavapai County Public Works Director Dan Cherry announced Tuesday.
The bridge is 17 miles northwest of Prescott, and about a mile north of the intersection of Williamson Valley and Fair Oaks roads.
Construction will begin Monday, May 11, and continue through Sept. 16, according to a news release.
Construction will consist of widening the existing bridge deck with the addition of drilled shafts and new piers, replacing the bridge barrier rail, miscellaneous concrete repair work, asphalt paving and updating the guardrail.
Motorists should expect minor delays and reduced speeds and should allow extra time to get through the construction areas.
Please follow all traffic control devices when travelling through the work zones, the county stated.
For additional information, please contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit www.yavapai.us/publicworks.
Information provided by Yavapai County.
