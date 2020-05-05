County holds as 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, hair shops resume May 8, restaurants May 11

As the state prepares for an economic reopening, the total reported confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yavapai County held at 128 overnight, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported Tuesday, May 5.

Yavapai County has tested 2,920 residents, with 2,792 tests negative, 11 recoveries, and two deaths.

The county experienced its largest single-day jump in reported cases Monday — up 37 — when YCCHS reported a cluster of confirmed COVID-19 patients at Mingus Mountain Academy, a private all-girls alternative high school in Prescott Valley.

Prescott has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Prescott Valley has 59, Dewey has six, Mayer has seven, and "other quad cities" are listed at seven cases.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, and five persons under investigation (PUI) as of Monday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, with four PUIs on the West Campus in Prescott, and seven on the East Campus in Prescott Valley.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

STATE NUMBERS

Arizona has tested 88,260 residents for COVID-19 with 9,305 positive cases and 395 deaths, up 33 fatalities overnight.

CURTAIN RISING ON HAIR SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS

On Monday, following continued positive data trends, Gov. Doug Ducey announced the next steps Arizona will take to gradually reopen the economy. The governor issued an executive order allowing cosmetologists and barber shops to resume appointment-based services starting Friday, May 8. In addition, restaurants and coffee shops can resume dine-in services with physical distancing measures on Monday, May 11. The governor’s office also released additional guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.

The governor also issued an executive order requiring expanded reporting of COVID-19 related information to residents of long-term care facilities, as well as their next of kin and guardians and prospective residents.

YCCHS has added "COVID-19 Resources for Re-Opening" on their website with guidelines for childcare, farmers markets, food establishment/retail stores, lodging establishments, pool or spa operators, salons and gyms. It also provides links to other resources such as CDC guidance, information for long term care facilities, behavioral health, etc.

Find these resources and more at Yavapai.us/chs.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.