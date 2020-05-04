Yavapai Humane Society to continue ‘appointment only’ adoptions during COVID-19 pandemic

Last week Gov. Doug Ducey announced an extension of physical distancing measures in an executive order extending Arizona’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected Order until May 15.

Due to these new developments and for the health and safety of staff, animals and the community, Yavapai Humane Society (YHS) will continue to operate their Adoption and Lost & Found departments on an “appointment only” basis. While the order allows retail businesses to begin partial operations May 4, followed by expanded in-person operations on Friday, May 8, YHS announced in a press release that the agency is going to keep their thrift store closed until May 15, at which time they will open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic will remain closed.

Further details on YHS operations are listed below:

—YHS Adoptions will be by appointment only. Appointments can be made at www.yavapaihumane.org , through the YHS Facebook page or by calling 928-445-2666. Appointments will be available 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Monday through Sunday. All customers will go through infection avoidance procedures prior to entering the building.

—The YHS Lost & Found department will not be taking in any surrenders except for dogs under 20 pounds. They are asking anyone who can delay relinquishing their pet to please do so. YHS is focusing resources on the animals currently in their care and need to be ready to respond to rapidly changing circumstances. If there is an emergency situation, please contact the agency for assistance.

—Processing of dog licensing will remain canceled.

—YHS Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic will remain closed.

­— The YHS Thrift Store will remain closed until May 15. As of that date, it will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday through Saturday . YHS is still accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

—All YHS training sessions, meetings, and off-site hosted events remain canceled.

—For the protection of staff and animals, anyone who is, or appears to be ill, will not be allowed inside YHS locations.

“Be assured that we have staff available to feed, clean and provide enrichment for the animals in our care, YHS said. “ We take our responsibility to help, protect and rehome animals very seriously,” Yavapai Humane Society spokesperson Loree Walden said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding as we all deal with the effects of this pandemic together.”

Follow the Yavapai Humane Society social media at facebook.com/yavapaihumanesociety.

Information provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.