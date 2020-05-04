OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 06
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai Humane Society to continue ‘appointment only’ adoptions during COVID-19 pandemic

Pictured are adoptable dogs Georgie, Dragon and Claudius. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yavapai Humane Society will continue to operate their Adoption and Lost & Found Departments on an “appointment only” basis. Appointments can be made at https://yavapaihumane.org/, through the YHS Facebook page or by calling 928-445-2666. (Yavapai Humane Society)

Pictured are adoptable dogs Georgie, Dragon and Claudius. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yavapai Humane Society will continue to operate their Adoption and Lost & Found Departments on an “appointment only” basis. Appointments can be made at https://yavapaihumane.org/, through the YHS Facebook page or by calling 928-445-2666. (Yavapai Humane Society)

Originally Published: May 4, 2020 6:16 p.m.

Last week Gov. Doug Ducey announced an extension of physical distancing measures in an executive order extending Arizona’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected Order until May 15.

Due to these new developments and for the health and safety of staff, animals and the community, Yavapai Humane Society (YHS) will continue to operate their Adoption and Lost & Found departments on an “appointment only” basis. While the order allows retail businesses to begin partial operations May 4, followed by expanded in-person operations on Friday, May 8, YHS announced in a press release that the agency is going to keep their thrift store closed until May 15, at which time they will open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic will remain closed.

Further details on YHS operations are listed below:

—YHS Adoptions will be by appointment only. Appointments can be made at www.yavapaihumane.org , through the YHS Facebook page or by calling 928-445-2666. Appointments will be available 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Monday through Sunday. All customers will go through infection avoidance procedures prior to entering the building.

—The YHS Lost & Found department will not be taking in any surrenders except for dogs under 20 pounds. They are asking anyone who can delay relinquishing their pet to please do so. YHS is focusing resources on the animals currently in their care and need to be ready to respond to rapidly changing circumstances. If there is an emergency situation, please contact the agency for assistance.

—Processing of dog licensing will remain canceled.

—YHS Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic will remain closed.

­— The YHS Thrift Store will remain closed until May 15. As of that date, it will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday through Saturday . YHS is still accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

—All YHS training sessions, meetings, and off-site hosted events remain canceled.

—For the protection of staff and animals, anyone who is, or appears to be ill, will not be allowed inside YHS locations.

“Be assured that we have staff available to feed, clean and provide enrichment for the animals in our care, YHS said. “ We take our responsibility to help, protect and rehome animals very seriously,” Yavapai Humane Society spokesperson Loree Walden said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding as we all deal with the effects of this pandemic together.”

Follow the Yavapai Humane Society social media at facebook.com/yavapaihumanesociety.

Information provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai Humane Society grows more cautious during pandemic
YHS Pet Adoption Center extends its Sunday hours
Moving animal rescue and adoption forward together
Your Yavapai Humane Society: Something for everyone
Yavapai Humane Society building new feline hospital
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries