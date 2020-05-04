Yavapai County jumps to 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, largely from all-girls alternative high school in Prescott Valley

Yavapai County's confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 128 — up 37 overnight — largely from testing at an all-girls alternative high school in Prescott Valley, health officials said Monday.

According to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) release, the "additional cases have been primarily attributed to testing at Mingus Mountain Academy."

The private high school is located on a 120-acre campus surrounded by National Forest at the base of Mingus Mountain in Prescott Valley.

According to their website, Mingus Mountain Academy is an accredited residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls.

Mingus Mountain Academy released the following statement:

"At Mingus Mountain Academy, we have continued to take steps to mitigate the risks of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Unfortunately, despite those efforts, we are currently addressing a cluster of cases on our campus. We are grateful that thus far no one is showing any severe symptoms of the disease. However, we are monitoring the situation closely, and students and staff with positive test results are currently in isolation and receiving the best care possible. We wish them all a speedy recovery. As always, the health and safety of our students and employees remains our top priority. We are very appreciative of the support of our county public health officials and continue to follow all public health and CDC guidance for COVID-19. Our program is following a stringent screening process for all individuals on our campus to confirm no one else is showing potential symptoms of this virus. We also continue to keep our referral partners informed and are committed to taking whatever steps necessary to prevent further spread of this virus at Mingus."

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) have been working closely with Mingus Mountain Academy coordinating testing, supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) and advising next steps, YCCHS said in the release.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 2,632 residents, 128 positives, 11 recovered, and 2 deaths.



Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, and five persons under investigation (PUI) as of Sunday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, with six PUIs on Prescott’s West Campus, five on the East Campus in Prescott Valley.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

Prescott Valley has now seen 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Prescott, 16; Dewey, 6; Mayer, 7; and Other Quad Cities, 7.

STATE NUMBERS

85,253 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 8,919 positive cases and 362 deaths.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.