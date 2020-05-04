OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, May 04
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County jumps to 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, largely from all-girls alternative high school in Prescott Valley

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 4, 2020 10:36 a.m.

Yavapai County's confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 128 — up 37 overnight — largely from testing at an all-girls alternative high school in Prescott Valley, health officials said Monday.

According to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) release, the "additional cases have been primarily attributed to testing at Mingus Mountain Academy."

The private high school is located on a 120-acre campus surrounded by National Forest at the base of Mingus Mountain in Prescott Valley.

According to their website, Mingus Mountain Academy is an accredited residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls.

Mingus Mountain Academy released the following statement:

"At Mingus Mountain Academy, we have continued to take steps to mitigate the risks of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Unfortunately, despite those efforts, we are currently addressing a cluster of cases on our campus. We are grateful that thus far no one is showing any severe symptoms of the disease. However, we are monitoring the situation closely, and students and staff with positive test results are currently in isolation and receiving the best care possible. We wish them all a speedy recovery. As always, the health and safety of our students and employees remains our top priority. We are very appreciative of the support of our county public health officials and continue to follow all public health and CDC guidance for COVID-19. Our program is following a stringent screening process for all individuals on our campus to confirm no one else is showing potential symptoms of this virus. We also continue to keep our referral partners informed and are committed to taking whatever steps necessary to prevent further spread of this virus at Mingus."

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) have been working closely with Mingus Mountain Academy coordinating testing, supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) and advising next steps, YCCHS said in the release.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 2,632 residents, 128 positives, 11 recovered, and 2 deaths.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, and five persons under investigation (PUI) as of Sunday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, with six PUIs on Prescott’s West Campus, five on the East Campus in Prescott Valley.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

Prescott Valley has now seen 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Prescott, 16; Dewey, 6; Mayer, 7; and Other Quad Cities, 7.

STATE NUMBERS

85,253 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 8,919 positive cases and 362 deaths.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Mingus Mountain Academy

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County has 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, virtual town hall Friday
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 75 confirmed cases, what do patients have in common?
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County remains at 76 confirmed cases, CDC releases 6 new symptoms
COVID-19 Update: 73 confirmed cases; why physical distancing and masks?
COVID-19 Update: Testing 'blitz' starts Saturday in Yavapai County, 81 confirmed cases
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries