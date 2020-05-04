OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 06
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Quad-City restaurants prep for possible reboot

The BackBurner Restaurant, 8400 E. Long Mesa Drive in Prescott Valley, remains open for takeout during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staffers have been adjusting to the new normal, although it appears that Gov. Doug Ducey is preparing to let restaurants open later this month under some guidelines. (Doug Cook/Courier)

The BackBurner Restaurant, 8400 E. Long Mesa Drive in Prescott Valley, remains open for takeout during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staffers have been adjusting to the new normal, although it appears that Gov. Doug Ducey is preparing to let restaurants open later this month under some guidelines. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: May 4, 2020 7:38 p.m.

Will quad-city residents be allowed to dine out at their favorite restaurants by mid-May, when Gov. Doug Ducey’s extended stay-at-home order for the COVID-19 pandemic might end?

Although the governor has not outlined a specific plan for reopening restaurants, he said on Monday afternoon that he wants to reopen restaurants with a limited capacity on May 11. He has added that when they do, their employees will most likely have to wear masks and, when appropriate, gloves.

Establishments may need to follow stricter cleanliness guidelines, too, both at tables and with their menus.

For example, Roxane Nielsen, who co-owns Prescott Brewing Co. at 130 W. Gurley St. Suite A, with her husband, John, said their restaurant and pub took apart its kitchen when the coronavirus hit. The kitchen floor was resurfaced with epoxy, which lasted 2 weeks and resulted in all of its equipment being moved temporarily.

Growler refills for beer restarted this past week. On May 2, Prescott Brewing Co. sold pulled-pork sandwiches with barbecue sauce, brisket from its smoker, and cole slaw and beans on the side.

For takeout orders, Prescott Brewing Co. keeps one entrance at the atrium gate on Gurley St. and one exit by the parking lot out back to keep customers away from each other. Customers filter in and out, one or two at a time.

photo

Encanto Italian Grill, located next door to the BackBurner on East Long Mesa Drive in Prescott Valley, has a sign indicating that it has stayed open for takeout during the pandemic. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Prescott Brewing Co. has also developed a system for sanitization, especially in the kitchen, Roxane said. When the restaurant reopens, employees will sanitize handles and have push plates on the doors.

Roxane added that her restaurant doesn’t use rags. A supply company supplies clean linens once a week. Prescott Brewing Co. disinfects the restaurant every day before it opens and after it closes.

When customers are allowed back into the dining room, Prescott Brewing Co. will have fewer tables so patrons are spaced farther apart, a practice it had already done before the shutdown. Atrium seating will be available in the upstairs dining room.

“This will automatically reduce our capacity by 60 seats,” she said, adding that the previous capacity was 200.

Prescott Brewing Co. will release a new, condensed menu before it reopens, too, similar to the newsprint menu it has had for years. Menus will be on the table or distributed at the door.

“We’ll probably order 12,000 to 14,000 of them [paper menus], and they’ll be single-use only,” Roxane said. “We support taking them home. We used to recycle them.”

BACKBURNER’S PRECAUTIONS IN PV

Kevin Calia, co-owner of the BackBurner Family Restaurant, 8400 E. Long Mesa Drive in Prescott Valley, said he has stayed open for carryout during the pandemic, thanks in part to the feds’ Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“We’ve been serving 100 to 200 people a day,” he added.

The National Restaurant Association is currently pushing for its members to adhere to social-distancing guidelines and to use masks and gloves. For years in the BackBurner kitchen, Calia said his staff has worn gloves.

The biggest change, however, may be removing everything from the tables – no silverware (until customers arrive), no salt and pepper shakers, no ketchup and mustard bottles, and no creamers. BackBurner also plans to install sanitation stations for washing and cleaning hands.

BLUE HILLS CAFÉ IN DEWEY

Brad Duryea, co-owner of the Blue Hills Café, 12262 E. Bradshaw Mountain Road near Dewey, said he will follow Gov. Ducey’s guidelines for restaurants after he releases them to the public.

Blue Hills Café’s business is down some 60% during the pandemic, Duryea added, as he has only carryout available.

“I’m not happy with that, but I’m thankful for the business we have had,” he said. If the café can operate only at 50% capacity, Duryea added that will be difficult on business, too.

“We’ve thought about having a designated person running the food and more precautionary measures,” he added.

AN ISSUE WITH MASKS

If the state requires restaurant employees to wear masks, Roxane said she wouldn’t know where to buy them.

“None of our suppliers do that,” she added.

Calia, who has a medical background, said he wants BackBurner to “look as normal as possible” and maintain social distancing with handwashing and gloves, as opposed to masks.

“We have masks if anyone wants to wear them,” he added.

Calia said he agrees with Arizona needing 14 straight days of decreased coronavirus cases before reopening.

“We do not have that currently,” he added. “… We want to be back safely.”

TRYING TIMES

Eight people work in management for Prescott Brewing Co., and they’ve been working five to six days a week during the pandemic.

The restaurant’s servers, bussers, and cooks are being paid through the PPP. Despite the governor’s extension of the stay-at-home order to May 15, Roxane said she’s “looking toward the end of May” to reopen.

“We’re optimistic; that’s all you can be,” she added. “You can’t give up.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

A decade old … and going strong!
Downtown fixture Prescott Brewing Company going strong at 20 years
Brothers put firefighting careers on 'back burner' as restaurant owners
Need2Know: Flour Stone Café reopens in Prescott Valley’s Entertainment District
Chew on This: BackBurner Family Restaurant serving breakfast and lunch for loyal base of customers
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries