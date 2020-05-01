Patter of tiny paws: Giant panda gives birth at Dutch zoo
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A giant panda loaned by China to a Dutch zoo as part of a breeding pair has given birth to a cub, the zoo announced Saturday.
The mother, Wu Wen, and her cub “are staying in the maternity den and are doing well,” Ouwehands Zoo said in a statement.
The zoo said following Friday’s birth that it is “delighted and proud to contribute to the protection of this endangered species in a natural way.”
The new cub’s gender will not be known until it leaves the maternity den, likely in a few months’ time, with its mother.
Wu Wen and male panda Xing Ya arrived in the Netherlands from Sichuan province in 2017, as part of a loan program. The zoo said the new cub also belongs to China and can remain in the Netherlands for four years before going to China to join the breeding program there.
Around 420 pandas live in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority within China, while an estimated 1,864 live in the wild.
