Driver, 24, dies in single-vehicle crash May 2 in Cornville; 4 others seriously injured

The 24-year-old driver of a red Nissan hatchback died in a single-vehicle crash in the 11400 block of Willow Point Road in Cornville on May 2, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) reported on Monday.

At about 7 p.m. on May 2, deputies responded to the scene, located east of Highway 89 and south of Page Springs on a dirt road, and found Matthew Mattias of Cottonwood deceased.

Fire department personnel arrived first to find the hatchback sedan on its side. Mattias had succumbed to his injuries and four other passengers from Cottonwood were in the vehicle.

Those passengers were males ages 14, 18 and 38, as well as a 16-year-old girl. They suffered various injuries, which were serious but not life-threatening, YCSO reported.

During interviews, deputies say that they learned the group was returning from a trip to the river when Mattias, whom the passengers and witnesses said had been drinking, intentionally began to swerve in the roadway for “fun.”

Mattias eventually lost control of the vehicle, which rolled on its side. Mattias was not wearing a seatbelt, the adult passengers reported. Deputies added that they also believe many of the passengers were not wearing seat belts when the collision occurred.

Deputies added that evidence recovered from the Nissan confirmed that Mattias had been drinking.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.