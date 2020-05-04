Adoption Spotlight: Angel
Originally Published: May 4, 2020 7:32 p.m.
Angel is an “old soul” at heart and loves watching old school action movies like Godzilla and King Kong. He is fascinated by science and dreams of being a paleontologist someday. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
- 16-year-old girl dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 1, 2020
- Yavapai County jumps to 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, largely from all-girls alternative high school in Prescott Valley
- 1 or 2 of people missing from Chino Valley may be dead, police report
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 26, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: