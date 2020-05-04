OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 06
5 more employees at detention center test positive for COVID-19

The mental health unit at the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 4, 2020 7:36 p.m.

Five additional detention employees at the Camp Verde Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office release reported on Monday.

Most of the employees who tested positive told YCSO that their symptoms were relatively minor, with at least one appearing asymptomatic, the release added.

Contact tracing for these quarantined employees is underway and includes detention staff, inmates, and family members, if necessary. Currently, no inmates have tested positive. Detention command staff is continuing to coordinate COVID-19 testing with the cooperation of the Yavapai County Health Department, Wexford Health Sources, and Spectrum Healthcare.

On April 27, YCSO reported that a part-time contract employee and counselor who worked for Wexford Health Sources at the detention center had died of complications from COVID-19. The employee, assigned to the Restore to Competency (RTC) program, died after several days in the hospital while being treated for various medical concerns.

During his hospital stay, the man was tested for COVID-19. On April 28, his test results came back positive for the virus.

Sheriff Scott Mascher then directed his staff to determine which personnel/inmates had contact with the employee and to set up testing.

The man had limited staff and inmate contact, YCSO reported at the time. The week before his hospitalization, the man worked only a few hours. During routine medical screening protocols underway for all staff entering the building, he did not exhibit any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, YCSO added.

On April 30, an additional jail support staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and he is currently in quarantine.

YCCHS will receive the test results of detention staff and complete the follow-up investigation of their contacts outside of the jail, which includes family and friends.

For more information or to ask questions, call the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or visit the YCSO website at: ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

