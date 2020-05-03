Yavapai County up to 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19

According to a Yavapai County Community Health Services release Sunday morning, the county is up to 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Yavapai County has tested 2,482 residents, with 2,391 tests negative and 91 positives, 11 recovered, and two deaths.

There are two additional cases that came in overnight to the YCCHS epidemiologist, according to a release.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and three persons under investigation (PUI) as of yesterday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, with four PUIs on Prescott’s West Campus, four on the East Campus in Prescott Valley.

Prescott Valley has seen 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Prescott has seen 19.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

STATE NUMBERS

81,119 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 8,640 positive cases and 362 deaths.

FOOD SHARING

Manzanita Outreach will be sharing food with the public free of charge Wednesday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Prescott High School.

Those receiving food should stay in your vehicle throughout the ‘“drive-thru” process and please make sure you have ample space in your trunk for the loading of food boxes.

Manzanita Outreach also provides food sharing events in the Verde Valley, for dates, times and locations, go to Mohelp.org.

PETS

Yavapai Humane Society (YHS) will be providing cat and dog food for those in need on a first-come, first-serve basis. The limit is one bag per vehicle. Daily pick-up is from Noon to 4 p.m. YHS is located at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, AZ 86301. Donations are also appreciated during this time.

For more information on this program, please call 928-445-2666.

Pet Headquarters is offering pet food for individuals who have lost their jobs or been otherwise economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also accepting pet food donations.

Pick-up is during regular business hours at 2710 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. For more information, please call 928-775-5558.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.