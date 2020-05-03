Watch: Park ranger enforces distancing, shoved into water
Originally Published: May 3, 2020 9:30 p.m.
In Austin, police say a 25-year-old man was charged with attempted assault on a public service worker after a video posted on social media showed a city park ranger getting shoved into the water while asking a crowd to keep 6 feet of distancE. (May 2020)
