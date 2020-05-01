OFFERS
Mask stolen from lion statue outside Chicago’s Art Institute

This Friday, May 1, 2020 photo shows a lion statue with a mask placed on it at the Art Institute of Chicago A face mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago was stolen Thursday, April 30, less than 24 hours after the symbolic masks were applied. By Friday afternoon, the mask had been replaced and both lion statues were once again sporting the protective gear.(Sam Kelly/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

This Friday, May 1, 2020 photo shows a lion statue with a mask placed on it at the Art Institute of Chicago A face mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago was stolen Thursday, April 30, less than 24 hours after the symbolic masks were applied. By Friday afternoon, the mask had been replaced and both lion statues were once again sporting the protective gear.(Sam Kelly/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 3, 2020 9:31 p.m.

CHICAGO — Somebody apparently needed a really big protective mask.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues near the Michigan Avenue entrance to the Art Institute disappeared about 24 hours after it was applied.

Good news for the lion, though. By Friday afternoon, it got a new mask like the one the other lion nearby is wearing. But to make it tougher for thieves to steal them, the new mask and the one on the other lion are are now held on with cables that are a lot tougher to cut.

Police are investigating the theft and are looking for two men whom a security guard saw get out of a black Chevrolet, climb onto one of the statutes and cut the mask from the lion’s head.

The large-scale masks were installed early Thursday to remind people to follow a statewide mandate that started Friday requiring people to wear masks in public places during the coronavirus crisis. The Picasso statue in nearby Daley Plaza is also wearing one.

The lions are used to wearing head gear. They sported Cubs caps in 2016 when the team won the World Series and Bears helmets twice before the team’s two trips to the Super Bowl.

