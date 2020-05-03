COVID-19: Finding a job when so many are out of work

COVID-19 has taken a blowtorch to the economy, with millions of people working from home and millions more furloughed or laid off. Still, medical, sales, food and delivery companies are hiring as they develop social distancing protocols and try to reduce workers’ chances of catching the coronavirus that causes the disease.

Job fairs, like other events, have been moved online. Employers are seeking people for customer service sales, consulting, industrial sales, retail and more, and many of the jobs come with salary, paid vacation, insurance benefits and college tuition benefits.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are hiring at all levels, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Sprouts, CVS, Walgreens and more. Safeway, Fry’s and other grocers also are looking to fill positions at multiple levels.

With Arizonans staying home, delivery drivers are also in high demand. FedEx is looking for warehouse workers to help with the influx of packages and drivers to deliver those packages. Frito Lay is looking to hire drivers to keep up with delivery routes.

The medical field has been one of the hardest hit industries, and Banner Health has more than 950 positions open because of the high demand for nurses, medical assistants, janitors and patient representatives. Health Equity, Mountain Park Health Center, Honor Health and Arion Care Solutions are also hiring to support their medical service demands.

The Arizona stay-at-home order that has limited restaurants to offer takeout. Chain restaurants like Domino’s, WhatABurger, Papa John’s, WingStop are hiring cooks and drivers for contact-free delivery.

Other employers looking for workers include Gottell Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Blue Steel Security Services and Connected Vehicle Optimization.

WORKER SAFETY

As some workers have come down with COVID-19, jobseekers need to bring tough questions to the virtual interview: What’s your company doing to keep employees from being infected on the job?

Amazon, whose valuation has risen sharply amid soaring customer requests for goods through the online behemoth, is simultaneously trying to hire workers and battling workers’ protests.

While the company is looking to hire delivery drivers and warehouse workers – specifically in the Phoenix area – other Amazon employees in the U.S. have been calling in sick and protesting the lack of paid sick leave and working conditions, including a shortage of face masks. They also claim the company’s promise of temperature checks for workers were not kept.

There have been 130 Amazon warehouses with COVID-19 cases, and some of those warehouses report cases in the 30s or more, according to the Guardian.

Most businesses have taken extra steps to protect customers and workers. Stores have hired more workers to improve service, implemented social distancing signs in their stores, disinfect their stores and grocery carts frequently, mandated the use of masks and gloves, shortened hours and dedicated shopping hours to senior citizens.

These businesses are also implementing a limit per shopper on essentials like canned foods, eggs, meats, rice, cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

Costco is only allowing two shoppers per membership card, suspended nonessential services and required workers to wear gloves and, similar to other local grocery stores, installed plexiglass dividers between cashiers and shoppers.

Fry’s has decreased its capacity to one person per 120 square feet, a 50% decrease from their usual one person per 60 square feet.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Arizona businesses that remain open employ thousands of workers but the state’s unemployment crisis is expected to worsen.

More than 470,000 workers have filed for unemployment in Arizona since March, putting more than one in 10 people in the Arizona workforce out of a job.

Unemployment payments previously happened within 14 calendar days of claims, but the Arizona Department of Economic Security says the high number of claims has delayed the payments for up to 21 days.

Tamara Hieronymous filed for unemployment on March 20, and has yet to receive any of the benefits.

“I sent the paperwork and I got a letter back immediately. I got the little ATM card in the mail, and they said we need information about your holiday and your Arizona sick time, so my employer provided all of that information,” she told the news station.

Then, she never heard back.

“What about people who are literally living paycheck to paycheck and to go four weeks, six weeks without a paycheck means you’re not paying your bills?” Hieronymous asked.