OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, May 03
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coconino County Sheriff's ask for help in identifying man who allegedly attempted to kidnap child

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 3, 2020 7:08 p.m.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office put out a state-wide alert to seek the public's help in potentially identifying a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a child Sunday in the Kaibab Estates West area near Ash Fork, according to a release.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-1, average build, late 30s and is driving a blue mini van with a dent on either the driver side or passenger door.

If located, please contacted the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523.

Information provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Meth sting yields 6 arrests in Ash Fork
Drive-by shooting near Williams leads to arrest
Man arrested in Ash Fork teen's gunshot death keeping quiet
Man faces assault charges
Guilty plea reached in 2015 death of 6-year-old Ash Fork boy
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries