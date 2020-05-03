Coconino County Sheriff's ask for help in identifying man who allegedly attempted to kidnap child
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office put out a state-wide alert to seek the public's help in potentially identifying a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a child Sunday in the Kaibab Estates West area near Ash Fork, according to a release.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-1, average build, late 30s and is driving a blue mini van with a dent on either the driver side or passenger door.
If located, please contacted the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523.
Information provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 30, 2020
- Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid antibody testing popular with Prescott residents
- 16-year-old girl dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Prescott
- 1 or 2 of people missing from Chino Valley may be dead, police report
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 26, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: