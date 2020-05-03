Coconino County Sheriff's ask for help in identifying man who allegedly attempted to kidnap child

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office put out a state-wide alert to seek the public's help in potentially identifying a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a child Sunday in the Kaibab Estates West area near Ash Fork, according to a release.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-1, average build, late 30s and is driving a blue mini van with a dent on either the driver side or passenger door.

If located, please contacted the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523.

Information provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.