Prescott-area residents flock to COVID-testing ‘blitz’ sites Saturday

“Blitz testing” - recently ordered by Gov. Doug Ducey because Arizona ranks at the bottom among all states for testing per capita — began Saturday, May 2, and several hundred Prescott-area residents turned out.

The two local sites were Spectrum Healthcare in Prescott and Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley.

Officials at both sites told The Daily Courier they had 200 test kits at each location, and they were on pace to use them all on Saturday.

The testing events will continue the next two Saturdays, state officials planned.

The Yavapai County Community Health Services stated in a news release Saturday that there will likely be a sudden increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases simply because there is a lot more testing being done.

However, the YCCHS added, that doesn’t necessarily mean COVID-19 is increasing. The additional tests will give state health officials a better idea of how many Arizonans are infected, according to a news release. The best way to gauge infection is to look at hospitalizations, not positive case numbers, since case numbers tend to vary day to day due to the varied availability of testing.

Testing is now open to a broader range of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, and it’s likely the overall percentage of positive cases from total tests is likely to decrease slightly, county officials said.

For the “blitz,” there may be specific criteria for each testing site. For details of the times and locations, watch dCourier.com for details, visit www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz or www.yavapai.us/chs.