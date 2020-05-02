OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 02
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott-area residents flock to COVID-testing ‘blitz’ sites Saturday

A healthcare worker performs a test for COVID-19 at Spectrum Healthcare in Prescott on Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020, as part of the “blitz testing.” Officials said they administered several hundred tests. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

A healthcare worker performs a test for COVID-19 at Spectrum Healthcare in Prescott on Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020, as part of the “blitz testing.” Officials said they administered several hundred tests. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 2, 2020 8:34 p.m.

“Blitz testing” - recently ordered by Gov. Doug Ducey because Arizona ranks at the bottom among all states for testing per capita — began Saturday, May 2, and several hundred Prescott-area residents turned out.

The two local sites were Spectrum Healthcare in Prescott and Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley.

Officials at both sites told The Daily Courier they had 200 test kits at each location, and they were on pace to use them all on Saturday.

The testing events will continue the next two Saturdays, state officials planned.

photo

Healthcare workers perform ‘blitz’ testing for COVID-19 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley on Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020. YRMC administered several hundred tests, officials said. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

The Yavapai County Community Health Services stated in a news release Saturday that there will likely be a sudden increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases simply because there is a lot more testing being done.

However, the YCCHS added, that doesn’t necessarily mean COVID-19 is increasing. The additional tests will give state health officials a better idea of how many Arizonans are infected, according to a news release. The best way to gauge infection is to look at hospitalizations, not positive case numbers, since case numbers tend to vary day to day due to the varied availability of testing.

Testing is now open to a broader range of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, and it’s likely the overall percentage of positive cases from total tests is likely to decrease slightly, county officials said.

For the “blitz,” there may be specific criteria for each testing site. For details of the times and locations, watch dCourier.com for details, visit www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz or www.yavapai.us/chs.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries