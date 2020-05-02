Obituary Notice: Joe E. Lee
Originally Published: May 2, 2020 7:19 p.m.
Joe E. Lee, age 92, a resident of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born on April 13, 1928 in Costilla, New Mexico and passed away on April 29, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.
Final funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
