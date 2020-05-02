OFFERS
Obituary: Judith ‘Judy’ Benton

Judy Benton (Terrell)

Judy Benton (Terrell)

Originally Published: May 2, 2020 7:27 p.m.

Judy Benton (Terrell), was born June 27, 1942 in Milwaukee Wisconsin and went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 15, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.

She met the love of her life, Max Benton, while working in the UCLA Engineering Department. They married on Judy’s 22nd birthday in 1964 and welcomed their first daughter, Kim, in 1966. They moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1967 and brought their 2nd daughter, Kay, home in 1968.

The family lived in the Santa Barbara area until 1999. Judy and Max, along with 2 friends, founded AEC-Able Engineering Co. in 1975 and found great success, creating deployable structures for various space crafts. The company also brought Max and Judy many lifelong friends. Upon retirement, Max and Judy moved up to Lake Almanor, Calif., where they built their dream home on the lake shore and lived out Max’s days there, looking out over the lake. After Max’s passing, Judy moved to Paradise, Calif. and then to Prescott, Arizona, where she became very involved in her church, First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Judy’s true love was The Lord. She lived each day of her life praising and honoring Him. As the nearest Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Church was 100+ miles away, a pastor from Thousand Oaks agreed to travel and minister to the Santa Barbara flock as long as Judy was there. This was the beginning of what has become Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara.

Judy was passionate about art and books. She received her bachelor’s degree in studio art and her master’s degree in art history from UCSB. She traveled the world painting and collecting art and enjoyed expressing herself through her painting. Her refuge was always found in books. An avid reader from childhood, Judy was always surrounded by books, usually reading 3-4 books at any one time.

The epitome of a true friend, she was always available with a kind word and a welcoming hug. She had the quickest wit, with a pun or joke popping up in any conversation and she seemed to know a little bit about everything.

Judy was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Eva Terrell and her husband, Max Benton. She is survived by her daughters, Kim Pisano and Kay Baker (Dwayne); her grandson, George Patterson; great-grandchildren Destinee and James Patterson; her brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Jan Terrell; and niece and nephews Scott Terrell (Larissa), John Terrell (Rebecca), Andrew Terrell, and Kristen Terrell. Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We find comfort with the knowledge that she and Max are dancing together in heaven at the feet of The Lord and we will be with them again someday.

In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up for donations to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prescott, AZ.

The Celebration of her Life/Memorial date is TBD. Arrangements are entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

