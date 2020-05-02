Obituary: Ina Rae Gibbs

Ina Rae Gibbs, 83, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Douglas (Sue) Gibbs and Stuart Gibbs.

Ina was a kind and loving woman who committed her life her granddaughters, Ellie and Maggie Gibbs. Donations in Ina’s memory may be made to the Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.