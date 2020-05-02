Obituary: Donna Nielson

Donna Nielson died peacefully at home on April 23rd in Prescott Valley, Arizona; she was 85 years young. A native of Rockville, Nebraska, Donna Jean Rasmussen was born on April 7, 1935. She was the daughter of Frovin and Rose (Tagge) Rasmussen.

Her father and mother were both second-generation immigrants from Denmark and Germany, making their home in Nebraska and raising a family of five girls and one boy. Donna always spoke of her parents with great affection. Her mother cared for the family and home (also postmaster) and her father was the local music teacher, postmaster, and beekeeper. Donna was an exceptionally talented musician and dancer in her own right. By the age of 4, her talents led her into singing, tap dancing, and playing the drums in her father’s family orchestra, performing in nearby dance halls. Many family members recall Donna’s voice as being that of an angel.

In 1953, Donna married Sgt. Ulric Christian Nielson (also from Rockville, Neb.), in a small ceremony at the United Church of Christ, in Rockville. She was a beautiful bride and instantly became a U.S. Army wife, traveling the world for several years with her husband and three children. Toward the end of Ulric’s military career, they landed in hot and sunny Scottsdale, Arizona, where they finally had a home to settle down and raise a family, enjoying a life separate from the military. Donna spent over 10 years working at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club in Phoenix. Her outgoing personality, beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humor made it easy for her co-workers, alongside the golf pros, to fall in love with her. She developed life-long friends from this time, before choosing to hang up her clubs and enter retirement, alongside her husband.

In 1994, Donna and Ulric made their final move, discovering their forever home in Prescott, Arizona. They spent the early years of retirement gardening, feeding the forest animals, and traveling to several South Pacific Islands. In 2002, Donna entered royalty as the Queen Mum of Prescott’s Red Hat “Sophisticated Ladies” Society. Her grace and kindness saw her managing this group’s travels, charity work, and socials until January 2020, when she turned in her crown and bowed out of her final game of Bunco. Donna also served for many years at the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), organizing Holiday events and managing the finances. Donna was not only a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she was also a forever friend that showed a servant’s heart of gold. Her years of volunteering and service to the community are unmatched and will leave footprints in the hearts of many people.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Ulric Christian; her son, Rick Alan; and her sisters, Dolores and Dorothy. She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Denice (Scott) Oddo of Prescott Valley, Arizona; her son, Ronald and Diane Nielson of Severn, Maryland; her sisters, Darlene and Delayne; and her brother, Dale. She had seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, who all cherished their time with her and fondly called her Nana.

A Memorial Service, celebrating Donna’s life, will be in August 2020; details to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support the Hospice of the Pines (at 13207 E. Highway 169 Ste A, Dewey, AZ 86327) or a Cancer Research organization of your choice.

Information provided by survivors.