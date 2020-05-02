Obituary: Donald Dwayne Williams
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Donald D. Williams, loving husband and father of five children, passed at age 83. Dwayne was born in 1936 in Joplin, Mo., to Herbert and Ann (Fellhauer) Williams. He attended Phoenix Union HS and Graceland College (IA), graduating in 1958.
In 1960, he married Maryellyn Godfrey. They raised three sons, Jamie, Dana and David, and two daughters, Suzy and Jacque. Dwayne worked at Western Electric / AT&T for 30+ years.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, Herbert and mother Ann, wife Maryellyn and son David. He is survived by his four children, brother Jack, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The memorial site: https://www.foreve missed.com/donald-dwayne-williams/about Donations can be made to Outreach International: https://outreach-international.org/
Information provided by survivors.
