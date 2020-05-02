Obituary: Alma D. Lally

Alma D. Lally passed at home in Prescott on April 16, 2020 at age 67.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Don; sons, Brian and Brad; daughter, Jill; and grandchildren, Tristen, Trevor, Hailey and Emiley.

Alma’s passion was working with the elderly in various nursing homes around Phoenix and Prescott, ultimately becoming the activities director at Mountain View Manor in Prescott before retiring.

“Grandma Dee,” as she was often called by the grandkids, loved golf, getting together with family and friends, and occasional trips to Laughlin, Nevada.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Cremation Society of Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.