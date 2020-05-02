Obituary: Alma D. Lally
Alma D. Lally passed at home in Prescott on April 16, 2020 at age 67.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Don; sons, Brian and Brad; daughter, Jill; and grandchildren, Tristen, Trevor, Hailey and Emiley.
Alma’s passion was working with the elderly in various nursing homes around Phoenix and Prescott, ultimately becoming the activities director at Mountain View Manor in Prescott before retiring.
“Grandma Dee,” as she was often called by the grandkids, loved golf, getting together with family and friends, and occasional trips to Laughlin, Nevada.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Cremation Society of Arizona.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 30, 2020
- Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid antibody testing popular with Prescott residents
- 1 or 2 of people missing from Chino Valley may be dead, police report
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 26, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: