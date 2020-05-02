MVD customers asked to check online before calling statewide hotline

With Motor Vehicle Division offices currently limited to essential services that require in-person visits by appointment, the Arizona Department of Transportation strongly recommends that customers try going online, visiting Authorized Third Party offices or using the U.S. mail before seeking office appointments.

Due to the current public health situation, MVD offices cannot accept walk-in customers.

According to an ADOT press release, call volume is very high to the statewide MVD customer service hotline at 602.712.2700, where customers needing to conduct essential transactions can make office appointments, in part because customers are trying to schedule visits for services that don’t require them.

The only essential services that must be done at an MVD office are: first-time driver licenses or ID cards; first-time vehicle registrations; and some complex title work.

For all other MVD needs, there are several options including going online at ServiceArizona.com, which will direct customers to a menu of MVD services, including those offered through secure, personal accounts at azmvdnow.gov. Customers can learn more about setting up an AZ MVD Now account at azdot.gov/motor-vehicle-services.

Authorized third party offices provide another option. Many provide full MVD services, while others have limited offerings. For information about hours, locations and the MVD services provided, please visit ServiceArizona.comhttp://ServiceArizona.com.

While the learner’s Permit Test @ Home is available online at azmvdnow.gov, no appointments are being accepted to complete the learner’s permit process because of health guidelines limiting capacity at MVD offices. ADOT is encouraging customers to delay getting learner’s permits until further notice.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.