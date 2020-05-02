COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County total of cases reaches 89

The total of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yavapai County has reached 89, with three additional cases added overnight, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Saturday mid-day, May 2.

Yavapai County has tested 2,407 residents, with 2,318 tests negative (96.3%) for 89 positives, 11 recovered, and two deaths.

Prescott has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (up two since Friday), Prescott Valley has 21, Dewey has five, Mayer is at seven, and "other quad cities" are listed at seven cases.

In Arizona, 77,997 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 8,364 positive cases and 348 deaths.

The Verde Valley Medical Center reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and two persons under investigation (PUI) as of Friday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, with three PUIs on the West Campus, and three on the East Campus.

The VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

TODAY IS BLITZ TESTING DAY

With the testing events the next few Saturdays, there is going to be a sudden increase in the number of cases just because there's a lot more testing being done, the YCCHS stated.

That doesn’t necessarily mean COVID-19 is increasing, but it will give state health officials a better idea of how many Arizonans are infected, according to the news release.



The best way to gauge infection is to look at hospitalizations, not positive case numbers, since case numbers tend to vary day to day due to the varied availability of testing.

Testing is now open to a broader range of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, and it’s likely the overall percentage of positive cases from total tests is likely to decrease slightly.

For the “blitz,” there may be specific criteria for each testing site. Click HERE for details of the times and locations or visit www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz.



Testing, tracing and isolation is the best route, other than a vaccine, to getting life something closer to normal and saving the economy, the YCCHS stated. Gov. Doug Ducey has stated that he will not be basing any decision on reopening the economy on testing data alone.

For more information:

• For Yavapai County data: www.yavapai.us/chs

• The COVID-19 Hotline – Dial 2-1-1, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

• #Yavapai Stronger Together, visit justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.