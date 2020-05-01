OFFERS
Prescott Valley prepares to reopen parks’ amenities, public buildings as coronavirus restrictions ease

As restrictions begin to ease, Prescott Valley town officials say they will open some park amenities on Friday, May 1, and the Civic Center, library and police department lobby in a limited capacity beginning Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Prescott Valley Civic Center file photo)

As restrictions begin to ease, Prescott Valley town officials say they will open some park amenities on Friday, May 1, and the Civic Center, library and police department lobby in a limited capacity beginning Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Prescott Valley Civic Center file photo)

Originally Published: May 1, 2020 12:26 p.m.

The Town of Prescott Valley will continue Gov. Doug Ducey’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” guidelines until May 15, with some easing of restrictions as the governor outlined in an April 29 press conference and executive order.

Ducey’s executive order states that residents should continue to limit their time outside their homes to essential activities. The Town of Prescott Valley provides essential services. However, it closed its public library, the Civic Center and its police department lobby during April.

The town provided most services online and by phone to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As restrictions begin to ease, town officials say that they will open some park amenities on Friday, May 1, and the Civic Center, library and police department lobby in a limited capacity beginning Wednesday, May 6.

As of Friday, May 1, the Parks and Recreation Department will begin to expand use areas and will be monitoring social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart). Parks crews will disinfect amenities hourly during regular park hours, although restrooms will not be reopened until May 6.

On May 6, the town will place the following restrictions on its reopening of the library, Civic Center and police department lobby:

• The number of people inside each building will be limited based on square footage.

• Each person entering the buildings, including employees and residents, will have their temperature taken with no-touch thermometers. If a person has a temperature, he or she will be asked to do business remotely.

• The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and patrons will be limited to 30 minutes inside.

• The Civic Center and police department lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• All residents and employees using town buildings are encouraged to wear face coverings. Social distancing will be required.

Town officials are asking residents to continue doing their town business remotely until May 15, if possible, while reopening is phased in. All town services offered online and by phone during the governor’s order will continue.

For more information, read the governor’s executive order under COVID-19 information on Prescott Valley’s website at pvaz.net, or on the governor’s website at azgovernor.gov.

To reach the town, call 928-759-3000. The library may be reached at 928-759-3040, and the police department may be reached at 928-759-9267.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.

