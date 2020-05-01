Prescott Public Library to resume curbside service Tuesday, May 5

With a new system that requires reservations for picking up holds, Prescott Public Library will resume curbside service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

The library currently has thousands of items on hold for patrons. As those items become available, patrons will be notified by email, text, phone, or mail according to their library account settings, the city said in a press release. To alleviate traffic concerns and continue safe-distancing best practices, holds will be available for pickup only by reservation.

To provide pickup of holds that is safe for the public and library staff, patrons are asked to follow the following “SNAP” guidelines:

1 - Schedule a pickup time on the library's online events calendar, www.prescottlibrary.info, or call the library at 928-777-1500. Do not schedule a pickup time until you have been notified that your holds are ready.

2 - Need to bring your face mask and a piece of paper with your last name in big letters.

3 - Arrive no earlier than the start of your time slot and approach the library from the south on Marina Street.

4 - Pop your trunk or open a passenger window. Staff will place items in your car.

Hours for curbside pickup and information assistance are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Additional library information:

1 - Library staff will be wearing masks and gloves, and patrons are also asked to wear a mask and stay in your car.

2 - Items on hold have been quarantined for 72 hours.

3 - Please consolidate trips to pick up holds, allowing the library to accommodate as many patrons as possible.

4 - Book drops around town will be reopened, including an additional book drop at the end of the library alley, just before Goodwin Street.

5 - Call 928-777-1500 or use the online catalog to place holds.

6 - If you would prefer not to pick up your holds at this time, call the library at 928-777-1526 and staff will “suspend” them for you until a date of your choosing.

7 - If items are not picked up the day of your reservation, they will be checked in at the end of the day.

