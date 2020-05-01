Paving of Glassford Hill Road’s free-flow right turn lane at 89A Friday and Saturday, May 1 & 2
CLM Earthmovers will begin paving a new third lane on a southbound stretch of Glassford Hill Road at Highway 89A this Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2, in Prescott Valley.
The existing traffic-signal pole at the 89A eastbound off ramp will be removed on Monday, May 3. Crews will subsequently install a new signal pole with a directional arrow in a median island, allowing for a new free-flow right turn lane onto Glassford Hill Road.
Town officials ask motorists to use caution while driving through the work zone and to pay attention to construction traffic-control devices for worker safety.
The free-flow right turn lane project should be completed by June 1, town officials added.
For more information, call Prescott Valley Public Works at 928-759-3070.
Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.
