Paving of Glassford Hill Road’s free-flow right turn lane at 89A Friday and Saturday, May 1 & 2

Workers will begin paving a new third lane on a southbound stretch of Glassford Hill Road at Highway 89A this Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2, in Prescott Valley. (Town of Prescott Valley)

Workers will begin paving a new third lane on a southbound stretch of Glassford Hill Road at Highway 89A this Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2, in Prescott Valley. (Town of Prescott Valley)

Originally Published: May 1, 2020 12:33 p.m.

CLM Earthmovers will begin paving a new third lane on a southbound stretch of Glassford Hill Road at Highway 89A this Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2, in Prescott Valley.

The existing traffic-signal pole at the 89A eastbound off ramp will be removed on Monday, May 3. Crews will subsequently install a new signal pole with a directional arrow in a median island, allowing for a new free-flow right turn lane onto Glassford Hill Road.

Town officials ask motorists to use caution while driving through the work zone and to pay attention to construction traffic-control devices for worker safety.

The free-flow right turn lane project should be completed by June 1, town officials added.

For more information, call Prescott Valley Public Works at 928-759-3070.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.

More like this story

Widening at 89A and Viewpoint Drive, other PV roads up for council approval
Widening at 89A and Viewpoint Drive, Coyote Springs and Glassford Hill roads up for council approval
Combating congestion at Viewpoint Drive and 89A
2 Highway 89A intersection projects on Prescott Valley council agenda
Prescott Valley Town Council: Road upgrades at 89A and Viewpoint, Glassford Hill, Coyote Springs on study session agenda
