Paving of Glassford Hill Road’s free-flow right turn lane at 89A Friday and Saturday, May 1 & 2

CLM Earthmovers will begin paving a new third lane on a southbound stretch of Glassford Hill Road at Highway 89A this Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2, in Prescott Valley.

The existing traffic-signal pole at the 89A eastbound off ramp will be removed on Monday, May 3. Crews will subsequently install a new signal pole with a directional arrow in a median island, allowing for a new free-flow right turn lane onto Glassford Hill Road.

Town officials ask motorists to use caution while driving through the work zone and to pay attention to construction traffic-control devices for worker safety.

The free-flow right turn lane project should be completed by June 1, town officials added.

For more information, call Prescott Valley Public Works at 928-759-3070.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.