OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 01
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Detention Center employee dies; second staff member positive for COVID-19

The mental health unit at the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde. The first announcement of positive COVID-19 tests among anyone inside the Camp Verde Detention Center was made Friday, May 1, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier, file)

The mental health unit at the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde. The first announcement of positive COVID-19 tests among anyone inside the Camp Verde Detention Center was made Friday, May 1, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier, file)

Jason W. Brooks, for the Courier
Originally Published: May 1, 2020 4:51 p.m.

CAMP VERDE - The first announcement of positive COVID-19 tests among anyone inside the Camp Verde Detention Center was made Friday — and at the same time, authorities announced an employee who had worked at the jail has died.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a staff member at the county jail tested positive Thursday for the potentially deadly illness.

The Sheriff’s Office also announced a man who was a part-time contract employee and counselor of Wexford Health Sources, who worked in the Detention Center, has died. This employee was assigned to the Restore to Competency program, or RTC.

The employee, described in the news release as a senior citizen with underlying health conditions, passed away Monday, April 27, after several days in the hospital, undergoing treatment for various medical concerns.

During his hospital stay, the man was tested for Covid-19, in part due to his advanced age, the release states. On the day following his death — Tuesday, April 28 — test results came back positive.

The release says Sheriff Scott Mascher immediately directed his staff to ascertain which jail personnel and inmates had contact with the employee and set up testing.

The part-time employee had limited staff and inmate contact, the release says, and the week prior to his hospitalization, he only worked “a few” hours.

During routine medical screening protocols that have been done for all staff entering the building in April, he did not exhibit any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, the release says.

Since testing began, based on that case, one additional jail support staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, April 30, and is currently quarantined.

Detention Center command staff is working with Wexford to monitor and test staff and inmates with assistance from Yavapai County Community Health Services. YCCHS will receive the test results of detention staff and complete the follow-up investigation of their contacts outside of the jail, to include family and friends.

As of Friday, based on the testing results so far, there are no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Detention Center staff and no positive cases for inmates.

At the state level, the Arizona Department of Corrections reports 50 COVID-19-positive inmates, with 35 of them being at the main Florence facility. Eight such inmates are housed at the state prison in Marana.

There have been 238 state inmates tested; 26 tests are pending.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19: Dept. Of Corrections not accepting inmates from county jails
Advocates urge release of prisoners as Arizona fights virus
Closure of Prescott jail creates new visitation schedule at Verde jail
Prescott jail closed, but not idle
Sheriff to open Verde jail despite problems hiring staff
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries