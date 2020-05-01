COVID-19 Update: 86 confirmed cases, testing 'blitz' and protections reminder

The Yavapai County epidemiologist received a report of four additional cases of COVID-19 by Friday afternoon, bringing the official count to 86 confirmed cases, 11 recovered and two deaths.

The county has tested 2,369 residents, with 2,283 tests negative, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) on Friday afternoon, May 1.

The Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and two persons under investigation (PUI) as of Tuesday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, with five PUIs on the West Campus, and three on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUIs.

Prescott has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Prescott Valley has 21, Dewey has five, Mayer is at six, and "other quad cities" are listed at seven cases.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 74,879 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 7,962 positive cases and 330 deaths, up 10 overnight, the county reported.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS

In its morning update, YCCHS reminded county residents that COVID-19 is a very serious disease with a very poor outcome for those who have severe infection from it.

"People with chronic disease should take special precaution and seek medical attention early should they start showing signs and symptoms of being infected – including being exposed to someone with the virus," Terri Farneti, Public Health Coordinator for YCCHS wrote. "Stay at home, as much as possible, except for essential needs. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed."

Health officials continue to ask residents to take steps to protect themselves. These include cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces. Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Wear a cloth face covering or mask when going into public places.

BLITZ TESTING

Spectrum Healthcare and YRMC are participating in the Arizona Testing Blitz on Saturday, May 2, and on May 9 and 16. To pre-register, visit www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz.

Spectrum - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road, and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood.

YRMC - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot in Prescott Valley, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive. No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible.

The tests take 2 or 3 days for results, YCCHS said. The test kits being administered are the official COVID-19 PCR tests. Anyone who thinks they are infected with COVID-19, or believes they have been exposed to someone infected with the virus, can participate in the testing blitz.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

TESTING LOCATION MAPS