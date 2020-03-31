OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 31
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley mayor: Fly your American flag throughout April

Flags can be seen on top of the Prescott Valley Library. (Courtesy)

Flags can be seen on top of the Prescott Valley Library. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 3:57 p.m.

The Town of Prescott Valley encourages its citizens to fly the American flag throughout the month of April in demonstration of our resolve to the nation that we will overcome the challenging pandemic of COVID-19 as a team.

The Town of Prescott Valley and its citizens are making every effort through social distancing, and other unprecedented measures and sacrifices to do our part to lessen the effects of COVID-19. In order to demonstrate unity and support to our nations fight, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta is designating April 2020 as “Fly Your American Flag” Month.

By flying the American flag we also demonstrate and honor the efforts and sacrifice of our essential workers, medical community, and first responders who are putting their lives on the line fighting this virus.

“During these times it’s important to remember that we’re American. We have that American spirit which has overcome many adversities in the past, and this is no different. Flying our flags this month will represent what that American spirit is, and that we can make it through anything, as long as we do it together,” stated Palguta.

The Town of Prescott Valley Civic Center grounds will become adorned with that American spirit. Twenty-five American flags will be placed between the Civic Center and the Police Department, 75 American flags will be placed along Lakeshore Drive, and two large American flags will be draped on the side of the library. These flags will remain up through the month of April 2020.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries