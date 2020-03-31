Prescott Valley mayor: Fly your American flag throughout April

The Town of Prescott Valley encourages its citizens to fly the American flag throughout the month of April in demonstration of our resolve to the nation that we will overcome the challenging pandemic of COVID-19 as a team.

The Town of Prescott Valley and its citizens are making every effort through social distancing, and other unprecedented measures and sacrifices to do our part to lessen the effects of COVID-19. In order to demonstrate unity and support to our nations fight, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta is designating April 2020 as “Fly Your American Flag” Month.

By flying the American flag we also demonstrate and honor the efforts and sacrifice of our essential workers, medical community, and first responders who are putting their lives on the line fighting this virus.

“During these times it’s important to remember that we’re American. We have that American spirit which has overcome many adversities in the past, and this is no different. Flying our flags this month will represent what that American spirit is, and that we can make it through anything, as long as we do it together,” stated Palguta.

The Town of Prescott Valley Civic Center grounds will become adorned with that American spirit. Twenty-five American flags will be placed between the Civic Center and the Police Department, 75 American flags will be placed along Lakeshore Drive, and two large American flags will be draped on the side of the library. These flags will remain up through the month of April 2020.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.