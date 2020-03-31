Prescott Valley alters Town Council meeting rules in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

At the Town Council meeting March 26, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, the town instituted new practices for gathering at its meetings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following accommodations provide for public attendance and, where appropriate, participation (while also providing the recommended social distancing of 6 feet per person), per the Town:

• Each meeting is livestreamed for viewing at http://pvaz.granicus.com/player/camera/2?publish_id=2;

• A maximum of 10 persons are allowed inside the Auditorium/Council Chambers, which has a seating capacity of 200 people, at any one time to allow appropriate social distancing.

Doors will be propped open to reduce common touching areas. Staff will be located at the Auditorium/Council Chambers entrance to direct public to overflow areas, when needed, or to arrange for entrance and recognition to make public comment;

• Each meeting is broadcast to an overflow area near the library’s café directly outside the Auditorium/Council Chambers. Tables and chairs are spaced apart to maintain appropriate social distancing;

• Each meeting is broadcast to an overflow area in the Crystal Room on the third floor. Chairs are spread apart to maintain appropriate social distancing with a maximum of 10 persons; and

• Telephonic participation for public hearings and Calls to the Public are available by dialing 928-759-3098.

A speaker phone is located near the public rostrum to hear and record any responses. Staff located at a speaker phone will answer and indicate when to speak under the mayor’s direction.

When dialing, a voice recording indicates to call again (as someone may be on the line) until “Public Hearings” or “Call to Public” is closed by the Mayor.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the Council:

• Approved an ordinance for a zoning map change from public use to a Planned Area Development (PAD) for future homes to be built on StoneRidge Tract QQQ. A second public hearing on the rezoning will be conducted at a future date. The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.

• Adopted an ordinance for a zoning code amendment for electronic message boards and flags, which eliminates violations for flying political flags at residences, provided they abide by specific signage rules and are not vulgar or explicit. The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.

• Approved a minor amendment to General Plan 2025 for Chapter 11: General Plan Administration, which allows successful initiative petitions from residents to mitigate impacts of zoning tied to development.

• Agreed to a zoning map change for Viewpoint 89 LLC to add four acres on the northern edge of the proposed PAD near Viewpoint Drive and Highway 89A, south of Pronghorn Ranch.

• Agreed to a zoning map change for multi-family residences and a clubhouse to be built in the future Jasper subdivision northwest of Santa Fe Loop Road and Glassford Hill Road.

• With the mayor abstaining, agreed to a zoning map change at the southwest corner of Spouse Drive and Hoffman Road.

• Agreed to a wastewater treatment plant odor control study.

• Agreed to send to the voters a proposal to readopt the alternative local expenditure limitation for the Aug. 4, 2020, primary election.

• Agreed to a town code provision that would allow Council, if necessary under potentially worsening conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, to conduct its meetings through an online group meeting format with opportunities for the public to “attend” online. Council could also agree to postpone its regular meetings.

• Appointed Gilbert Stritar to the Library Board of Trustees to finish the existing term of Ann Rowland, who resigned on Oct. 18, 2019, through June 30, 2021.

• Proclaimed April as Census 2020 Month to show the community the importance of achieving a complete count for the population in Prescott Valley. The federal government uses census data to determine the level of service needed for funding government programs and economic development.

• Will be awarding library assistant I Jim Black with a certificate of appreciation at a future date for his five years of service to the town.

• Approved reallocating nearly $62,000 of the Town’s capital budget for the Prescott Valley Police Department to buy a 3D scanning, measurements and forensics tool for documenting, measuring and analyzing forensic scenes, training and crisis response planning.

• Rejected all bids for drilling the Mountain Valley recharge well, because the two lowest bidders’ paperwork “contained errors and did not include forms and/or information required in the bid documents,” town staffers said.

Doug Cook is a reporter for the Prescott Valley Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.