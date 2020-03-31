Obituary Notice: William Buhler
Originally Published: March 31, 2020 3:26 p.m.
William Buhler, age 86, of Chino Valley, Arizona was born on March 25, 1934 in Rochester, New York and passed away on March 26, 2020 in Dewey, Arizona. Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road is handling the final arrangements.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: