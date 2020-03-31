OFFERS
Obituary: Donald Arner Danielson

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 4:36 p.m.

Don who was known to many as “Duck” graduated to his Heavenly Home early in the morning of March 19, 2020. He was born February 5, 1930 in Aurora, Nebraska to Arner and Ruth Danielson. He graduated from Aurora High School with the class of ‘48. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he completed his education at San Jose State receiving his Master’s Degree in Education. He taught and coached high school in Pasadena, California for 30 years. He and his wife, Ona, retired to Prescott in 1990. Don’s passion for volunteering began at Mile High School for a brief time, Red Cross Disaster, Juvenile Justice Committee and at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the Cath Lab. He was honored to receive volunteer of the year at YRMC. He was a “people person”, never knew a stranger.

Don was a kidney transplant survivor of 21 years. Don and Ona were blessed with two children, Lisa and Greg, five grandchildren, Stephen, Nathan, Kjersti, Jason and Matthew and two great-grandchildren, Everett and Jeremiah. Don is also survived by many other family members and close friends. Thank you to all at Good Samaritan Hospice who were so kind in caring for Don the last four months.

Those who wish to honor Don’s memory, the family suggests American Kidney Fund or Good Samaritan Hospice. Don’s final resting place will be at the Prescott National Cemetery, in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

