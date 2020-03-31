Obituary: Donald Arner Danielson
Don who was known to many as “Duck” graduated to his Heavenly Home early in the morning of March 19, 2020. He was born February 5, 1930 in Aurora, Nebraska to Arner and Ruth Danielson. He graduated from Aurora High School with the class of ‘48. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he completed his education at San Jose State receiving his Master’s Degree in Education. He taught and coached high school in Pasadena, California for 30 years. He and his wife, Ona, retired to Prescott in 1990. Don’s passion for volunteering began at Mile High School for a brief time, Red Cross Disaster, Juvenile Justice Committee and at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the Cath Lab. He was honored to receive volunteer of the year at YRMC. He was a “people person”, never knew a stranger.
Don was a kidney transplant survivor of 21 years. Don and Ona were blessed with two children, Lisa and Greg, five grandchildren, Stephen, Nathan, Kjersti, Jason and Matthew and two great-grandchildren, Everett and Jeremiah. Don is also survived by many other family members and close friends. Thank you to all at Good Samaritan Hospice who were so kind in caring for Don the last four months.
Those who wish to honor Don’s memory, the family suggests American Kidney Fund or Good Samaritan Hospice. Don’s final resting place will be at the Prescott National Cemetery, in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Prescott Valley keeping COVID-19 precautions it put in place
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 30, 2020
- Prescott holds steady during Ducey's 'Stay-at-home' order
- Chino Valley reminder: Some services still ongoing
- Why are flags at half-staff today, March 30, 2020
- Embry-Riddle students react to order to vacate dorms
- WATCH: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: