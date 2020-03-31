March 31 Update: Yavapai County has 24 Cases of COVID-19, virus present in all 15 counties

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), all 15 counties in Arizona now have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 132 more cases and four more deaths in Arizona since yesterday, with 1,289 confirmed cases today.

Maricopa has 788 cases, Pima 202, Pinal 62, Coconino 81, Navajo 91, Apache 16, Yavapai 24, Graham two, Yuma nine, Mohave seven, La Paz two, Santa Cruz two, Cochise four, Gila one, and Greenlee one.

There have been 24 deaths reported in Arizona.

As of today, 19,371 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 594 tested in Yavapai County. This number of tests includes all tests provided, both negative and positive.

With 24 positive cases in Yavapai County, 17 residents in the Quad-Cities area, and seven in the Verde Valley area have been affected; 12 seniors 65-plus, 12 adults 18-54; 14 males, 10 females.

According to a press release this morning, Yavapai County Health Director Leslie Horton and County Attorney Sheila Polk have reviewed the HIPPA guidelines regarding protected information during an outbreak and have determined it is inappropriate to give out specific location information.

"It is important to know there is widespread exposure to COVID-19 and all residents of Yavapai County should assume the virus is present in their community and take precautions," the release said.

STAY AT HOME ORDER

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, through April 30 restricting residents to their homes as the number of reported coronavirus cases continues to rise in the state, topping 1,000 cases for the first time on Monday morning.

A shelter-in-place order generally requires residents to stay home unless they have an urgent need to go out for specific allowable purposes – such as grocery shopping, trips to the pharmacy or the bank, and to periodically exercise at a space of six feet apart from others.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of Arizona Department of Health, urged the governor to make this decision based on the number of cases, the spread of virus through our communities and the impact on hospitals.

Christ warned of the impact of prolonged social distancing, and the need to prioritize physical distancing as a critical mitigation strategy, and to encourage citizens to remain socially connected – although virtually.

YCCHS asks all Yavapai County residents to comply with the governor's order to protect yourself, your families, friends and neighbors from COVID-19. Even with mild symptoms, this virus is much worse than the flu for anyone, the release said.

For up-to-date information, visit the YCCHS website: www.yavapai.us/chs.

RESOURCES

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., call 928-442-5103;

• COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week; and

• For COVID-19 information en español, see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19.