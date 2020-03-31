Go on an 'Emoji Scavenger Hunt'
Originally Published: March 31, 2020 10:40 a.m.
Looking for something active to do? Check out the "Emoji Scavenger Hunt" made with some friends from Google.
Using your phone's camera, go out and locate the emoji they show you in the real world and a neural network will try to guess what it is seeing. Make sure your sound is on and have fun!
Must be over 13 years old.
Information in this post is subject to change without notice.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: