Go on an 'Emoji Scavenger Hunt'

Looking for something active to do? Check out the "Emoji Scavenger Hunt" made with some friends from Google.

Using your phone's camera, go out and locate the emoji they show you in the real world and a neural network will try to guess what it is seeing. Make sure your sound is on and have fun!

Must be over 13 years old.

