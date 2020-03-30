OFFERS
Yavapai County budgeting process continues; COVID-19 update set for Wednesday

The Yavapai County Administration building is seen in this file image. (Courier file photo)

The Yavapai County Administration building is seen in this file image. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 30, 2020 8:22 p.m.

Budgeting for the coming fiscal year continues to move ahead at Yavapai County, with some adjustments because of the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss its 2020/2021 budget process during its 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 1 meeting at the County Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott.

A county memo states: “With the events unfolding over the next months related to COVID-19,” the board would be discussing the 2020/2021 budget process and how to implement CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines (social distancing, limiting number of people at gatherings, etc.) during budget development.”

Because county offices are now closed to walk-in traffic from the public, as of Monday, March 30, the meeting will be conducted virtually, with public participation allowed in an online format.

Despite that adjustment, County Administrator Phil Bourdon said the budget planning is proceeding much as it has in the past.

“We’re moving on; we’ve received our departments’ proposed budgets,” Bourdon said on March 26.

The county is still planning to provide that information to the supervisors in series of hearings the last week in April, although Bourdon said provisions would likely be made to have a minimum number of people on hand for those meetings.

Still, he noted that the plans could change, depending on the COVID threat. “We will have to be abiding by CDC guidelines,” Bourdon said.

And so far, the county is not making adjustments to its revenue projections for the coming fiscal year because of the COVID situation. “We haven’t yet, but that does not mean we won’t,” Bourdon said.

He said the county is staying in contact with the Arizona Department of Revenue officials on what they are seeing in sales tax collections. “They see the revenues before we do,” Bourdon said, adding, “That is something we want to discuss with the board.”

The supervisors will also consider computer purchases to deal with the many county employees who are currently working from home.

David McAtee, public information officer for the county, estimated that as many as half of the county’s employees are currently working from home.

Once that process began, Bourdon said, “We immediately moved to start deploying laptops (to employees).”

Although many employees already were working on laptops, Bourdon and McAtee said the county needs more of the computers to meet the need for others.

At this week’s meeting, the board will consider buying “laptops and corresponding equipment needed for emergency deployment for the COVID-19 response.”

A county memo includes a quote from Dell Technologies for 50 laptops and accessories at total cost of $67,081.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

