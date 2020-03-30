Why are flags at half-staff today, March 30, 2020
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, March 30, 2020, to honor Commander Greg Carnicle of the Phoenix Police Department. Commander Carnicle died on Sunday, March 29, in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence dispute.
Carnicle was a 31-year law enforcement veteran and held positions including the special assignments and K9 units as well as overseeing evening and weekend patrol operations.
“Arizona is deeply saddened by the loss of Phoenix Police Commander Greg Carnicle,” said Gov. Ducey. “Commander Carnicle and his fellow officers displayed bravery and courage in the face of danger. They put their lives on the line to carry out their duty — with Commander Carnicle paying the ultimate sacrifice. His passing, just months before his retirement, is yet another tragic reminder of the dangers our officers face everyday to keep us safe. Our prayers are with Commander Carnicle’s family and loved ones and the Phoenix Police Department. In honor of his service, I’m ordering all flags to half-staff until sunset today.”
Two fellow Phoenix Police Officers also were injured Sunday night in the shooting and are recovering.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to join in this tribute.
- Days Past: Prescott’s Forgotten Legendary WWII Aviator – Major Frank Schiel, Jr. Part 1
- Cancer took the life of one member of this family, spared another, molded the career of a third
- Prescott rodeo earns distinction from governor during Conference on Tourism
- Yavapai County Superior Court sentences: May 24-June 10
- Allergy season in bloom in Prescott area
- Suspected fatal overdose in PV results in two arrests; investigation continues
- West Point grad preparing to lead troops to battle
- Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
- Meteorite hunters scouring Yavapai County
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: