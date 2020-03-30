OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 30
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Why are flags at half-staff today, March 30, 2020

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. He was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday night. (Phoenix Police Department)

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. He was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday night. (Phoenix Police Department)

Originally Published: March 30, 2020 11:48 a.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, March 30, 2020, to honor Commander Greg Carnicle of the Phoenix Police Department. Commander Carnicle died on Sunday, March 29, in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence dispute.

Carnicle was a 31-year law enforcement veteran and held positions including the special assignments and K9 units as well as overseeing evening and weekend patrol operations.

“Arizona is deeply saddened by the loss of Phoenix Police Commander Greg Carnicle,” said Gov. Ducey. “Commander Carnicle and his fellow officers displayed bravery and courage in the face of danger. They put their lives on the line to carry out their duty — with Commander Carnicle paying the ultimate sacrifice. His passing, just months before his retirement, is yet another tragic reminder of the dangers our officers face everyday to keep us safe. Our prayers are with Commander Carnicle’s family and loved ones and the Phoenix Police Department. In honor of his service, I’m ordering all flags to half-staff until sunset today.”

Two fellow Phoenix Police Officers also were injured Sunday night in the shooting and are recovering.

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Why are flags at half-staff today, March 28, 2019
Why are flags at half-staff today, March 22, 2019
Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 9, 2019
Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries