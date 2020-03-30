Tri-city school leaders promise ongoing connection with students amid closure

The area’s educational limbo due to the COVID-19 coronavirus has come to an end.

Gov. Doug Ducey and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman decided Monday to abbreviate the 2019-2020 school year that otherwise would have extended through May.

“It was the right move,” said Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Scholl said of enabling district leaders and families to know rather than speculate on their roles during this never-before national crisis. “I appreciate that this allows us to make final plans for the remainder of the school year rather than leave us in limbo.”

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard initially interpreted the announcement as requiring schools be closed through April 30, giving the five-member Governing Board a wait-and-see period before shutting down altogether.

On the district Facebook page, Howard’s interpretation was questioned by a number of readers. Just before 1 p.m., Howard received clarification from Hoffman that the order was, indeed, mandatory for all public schools. The April 30 date was intended just for private schools.

Hoffman apologized for any misunderstanding.

“We just misinterpreted what the governor said,” Howard admitted, quickly communicating the error.

In Humboldt Unified, Superintendent Dan Streeter said this did not come as a complete surprise, though the timing was somewhat unexpected.

As for what it means, like his area colleagues, Streeter said the decision changes nothing related to the district’s continued strides to do all they can to stay connected with students and provide whatever instruction and resources possible to families.

All three superintendents said they are still hopeful that they can offer a final celebration for seniors.

“We will be having graduation one way or another,” Howard assured, noting a summer delay or even a virtual ceremony are in the mix of potential ideas. The scheduled date for commencement on the high school’s renovated Bill Shepard Field is May 22. “In a perfect world, it would be on the date already scheduled, but the virus will dictate that … If people are safe to be together, we’re going to do it.

“Our priority is first to be safe with this virus, and second to honor our students for their 13 years of hard work in PUSD, and we will do that one way or another.”

Streeter and Scholl said similar debates are ongoing in their districts.

“Our high school seniors will graduate as long as they were in line to do that anyway,” Scholl said.

As for the celebratory event, Scholl said he is working with the high school leadership and students to determine what that might look like.

“This is their celebration. We’re getting input from them before we make a decision. Ultimately, this is their recognition. This is their ceremony, not the schools. We want to do what we can to maintain the safety of everyone, but at the same time celebrate them.”

For certain, all of this is unchartered territory, and the area superintendents, like their educational colleagues across the country, are striving to offer direction and leadership on a moment-to-moment notice.

They all applauded their teachers, administrators, and all of the support staff, who every day stretch their skills to make sure no child is forgotten. They, too, applaud the families doing all they can to keep their children engaged and safe despite the trying circumstances. For some families, they said, this can be a time to slow down and just enjoy one another’s company, be it sharing a meal or some unhurried reading time. Stimulating conversation about current events is educational, they noted.

“I think we’re all in the same boat,” Howard said. “We’re trying to think differently about how we operate every day, and how we continue to make a difference in the lives of our kids.”

All three area districts are offering online instructional options, local educational resources offered through the district websites, as well as printed out lessons in packets offered through the district offices. Scholl noted the Internet offers virtual zoo and park tours geared for children.

Yet the effort all of these district leaders hail most is their teachers’ ingenuity and commitment about staying engaged with each of their students. For some it might be a daily email, a phone call, or a Facebook video chat that reaches beyond a particular class lesson.

In this time of upheaval, Streeter was clear he is much more concerned about personal contact with students than any academic exercise they might perform.

“We want kids to be on a path of learning, but it’s more important in a time like this that we’re making connections, and letting them know we’re still here for them,” Streeter said.

PUSD’s greatest strength is “loving kids” and despite the challenges Howard said that remains its strength.

“One of the silver linings in this for me is how teachers have taken this and run with it. This is certainly not better than face-to-face contact, because that is our strength, but we’re still finding ways to continue and do the best we can with what we have.”

