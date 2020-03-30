OFFERS
Mon, March 30
Prescott plans virtual town hall meeting April 3

Mayor Greg Mengarelli

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 30, 2020 6:01 p.m.

As a part of the City of Prescott’s ongoing efforts to support local business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Greg Mengarelli will host a virtual “Town Hall Meeting” for small business owners from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, April 3, via Zoom.

The meeting will give local business owners the opportunity to receive updates from representatives of local government, the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, Northern Arizona Council of Governments, and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from the city.

“Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions regarding any issues their business may be facing in light of the restrictions in place under the Governor’s Executive Orders,” it adds.

Links and dial-in details for the meetings will be included on the agenda that will be posted and published on the city website http://prescottaz.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx on Wednesday afternoon each week.

Additional information regarding the City’s response to COVID-19 please is available by visiting http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/communications/covid-19/.

