OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 30
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott holds steady during Ducey's 'Stay-at-home' order

In this file image, traffic is seen in downtown Prescott. (Courier, file)

In this file image, traffic is seen in downtown Prescott. (Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 30, 2020 7:45 p.m.

Based on Gov. Doug Ducey’s list of essential needs, the City of Prescott plans to continue allowing outdoor recreation, library curbside service, and restaurant curbside service.

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said late Monday, March 30 that the city will maintain the precautions it had already put into effect for social distancing, but that there were no immediate plans to shut down city parks, trails, or restaurants’ curbside and delivery service.

“We certainly were expecting something like this at some point,” Heiney said Monday afternoon of Ducey’s March 30 “Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected” executive order.

Although city officials were still absorbing the information from the order late Monday, Heiney said the list of essential activities that were released earlier offered guidelines on what would be allowed.

Among the essential activities listed in Ducey’s order are: “outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used.”

Based on that, Heiney said the city would continue to keep its parks and trails open, as it has over the past week or so. Signs at city parks and trailheads caution about the need for social distancing.

Residents appeared to be following those guidelines, Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said Monday.

Although the city does not have usage numbers at all of its parks and trailheads, Baynes said car counters at its three lakes — Watson, Willow, and Goldwater — showed that 5,000 cars had visited the lakes from last Monday through Sunday. “That is more than normal,” Baynes said.

Along with leaving its parks open, Heiney said the city plans to maintain its curbside service at the Prescott Public Library. Starting last week, library employees have been distributing books that have been placed on hold to patrons’ cars.

“As of today, we plan to keep it open,” Heiney said of the library service. He noted that the city had received positive feedback about the curbside service.

Likewise, restaurants that have been offering curbside, delivery, and drive-in service would be allowed to continue.

Based on the governor’s order, Heiney said non-essential services such as retail stores that do not sell groceries would no longer be allowed to provide face-to-face service to customers.

The governor’s order states: “Non-essential businesses may continue to operate those activities that do not require in-person, on-site transactions and are encouraged to maintain at least minimum basic operations that maintain the value of the business’ inventory, preserve the condition of the business’ physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences, and related functions to include mail pickup.”

Heiney said city officials learned about the order during a 2 p.m., March 30, call with the governor’s office.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott Valley keeping COVID-19 precautions it put in place
Prescott community leaders address coronavirus
Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
Editorial: 'Stay at Home' order does not mean 'Shelter-in-Place'
Gov. Ducey ‘essential services’ order forbids counties, cities, towns from making separate decisions
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries